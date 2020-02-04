Driving future innovations with ‘Invisible Payments’

How is invisible payment foraying into the evolving market; how does the future looks like?
It was said that “vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” Now, these words are the perfect framework for understanding what will define the next decade of innovation in payments and any ecosystem that touches it.
Imagine a future where you walk into a store, purchase a few items, put them in your shopping cart, and then just walk out of the store when you are done – no billing, no checkouts. How cool is that? This is possible through an array of technology innovations like beacons, sensors, IoT devices, and innovative software. Interestingly, the future is already here-- Amazon Go stores and Alibaba are already offering the invisible payment experience.
The main aim of invisible payments is to address the timeliness and convenience of transactions, which do not require a customer to enter their credentials or provide authentication. According to a recent survey, by 2022, invisible payments might reach $78 billion in annual transactions.
So, how do the invisible payments really work?
- Reduces waiting time: Quick checkout solutions are provided across various retailers, for example, the billing takes a fraction of second without customers having to lose time waiting in a queue.
- Provides ease of use: By eliminating manual intervention, for example, of a cashier manually typing the payment amount into a handheld POS, human error by both the payer and the merchant is also eliminated.
- Provides large-scale applicability both offline and online, thereby promote the use of digital payments across the globe.
- Optimizes costs and enhances value: The time and personnel previously involved in processing payments can be better spent on enhancing customer experiences with value-added activities.
Towards the future of invisible paymentsAt present, invisible payments are still in an infancy stage of development. However, by looking at its enormous potential and rising technological solutions, invisible payments will definitely find increased application across various industries like automotive, banking, or retail. The upsurge of this intuitive payment will cause more integrations between merchants and financial institutions for consumers’ seamless experience. Overall, the main challenge is winning over consumers’ trust. However, developing user-friendly technology will curtail the concerns and pave way for enahnced consumer confidence ensuring that invisible payments become a part of every shopper’s way of life.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.