Driving future innovations with ‘Invisible Payments’

It was said that “vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” Now, these words are the perfect framework for understanding what will define the next decade of innovation in payments and any ecosystem that touches it.

Imagine a future where you walk into a store, purchase a few items, put them in your shopping cart, and then just walk out of the store when you are done – no billing, no checkouts. How cool is that? This is possible through an array of technology innovations like beacons, sensors, IoT devices, and innovative software. Interestingly, the future is already here-- Amazon Go stores and Alibaba are already offering the invisible payment experience.

The main aim of invisible payments is to address the timeliness and convenience of transactions, which do not require a customer to enter their credentials or provide authentication. According to a recent survey, by 2022, invisible payments might reach $78 billion in annual transactions.

So, how do the invisible payments really work?



Reduces waiting time: Quick checkout solutions are provided across various retailers, for example, the billing takes a fraction of second without customers having to lose time waiting in a queue.



Provides ease of use: By eliminating manual intervention, for example, of a cashier manually typing the payment amount into a handheld POS, human error by both the payer and the merchant is also eliminated.



Provides large-scale applicability both offline and online, thereby promote the use of digital payments across the globe.



Optimizes costs and enhances value: The time and personnel previously involved in processing payments can be better spent on enhancing customer experiences with value-added activities.



Invisible payments take away the physical payment methods, such as using cash, debit and credit cards. Instead, payments are activated automatically, without the customer having to do anything. In simple words, you pick up an item or use any service and walk away without paying manually. Instead, a virtual cloud-based wallet makes the check-out procedure entirely invisible. Some key benefits of invisible payments are:

Towards the future of invisible payments