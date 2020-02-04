App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Driving future innovations with ‘Invisible Payments’

How is invisible payment foraying into the evolving market; how does the future looks like?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was said that “vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” Now, these words are the perfect framework for understanding what will define the next decade of innovation in payments and any ecosystem that touches it.

Imagine a future where you walk into a store, purchase a few items, put them in your shopping cart, and then just walk out of the store when you are done – no billing, no checkouts. How cool is that? This is possible through an array of technology innovations like beacons, sensors, IoT devices, and innovative software. Interestingly, the future is already here-- Amazon Go stores and Alibaba are already offering the invisible payment experience.

The main aim of invisible payments is to address the timeliness and convenience of transactions, which do not require a customer to enter their credentials or provide authentication. According to a recent survey, by 2022, invisible payments might reach $78 billion in annual transactions.

Close

So, how do the invisible payments really work?

related news

Invisible payments take away the physical payment methods, such as using cash, debit and credit cards. Instead, payments are activated automatically, without the customer having to do anything. In simple words, you pick up an item or use any service and walk away without paying manually. Instead, a virtual cloud-based wallet makes the check-out procedure entirely invisible. Some key benefits of invisible payments are:

  • Reduces waiting time: Quick checkout solutions are provided across various retailers, for example, the billing takes a fraction of second without customers having to lose time waiting in a queue.

  • Provides ease of use: By eliminating manual intervention, for example, of a cashier manually typing the payment amount into a handheld POS, human error by both the payer and the merchant is also eliminated.

  • Provides large-scale applicability both offline and online, thereby promote the use of digital payments across the globe.

  • Optimizes costs and enhances value: The time and personnel previously involved in processing payments can be better spent on enhancing customer experiences with value-added activities.

Towards the future of invisible payments

At present, invisible payments are still in an infancy stage of development. However, by looking at its enormous potential and rising technological solutions, invisible payments will definitely find increased application across various industries like automotive, banking, or retail. The upsurge of this intuitive payment will cause more integrations between merchants and financial institutions for consumers’ seamless experience. Overall, the main challenge is winning over consumers’ trust. However, developing user-friendly technology will curtail the concerns and pave way for enahnced consumer confidence ensuring that invisible payments become a part of every shopper’s way of life.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.