App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBS Bank India rolls out slew of initiatives to support COVID-19 relief measures

Offers complimentary insurance coverage to DBS Treasures customers; to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers, the bank is adding an anti-microbial coating across all its ATMs and biometric devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DBS Bank India has announced a series of initiatives and support measures to help customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with this, DBS Bank India has partnered with Bharti AXA and rolled out a complimentary insurance for its Treasures customers in India. This covers all medical conditions, including COVID-19 and up to 10 days of hospitalization, with a cover of Rs 5,000 per day, for a period of 30 days.

Additionally, all DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their General Insurance partners. DBS offers a contactless experience to all its customers, which means one can do everything in the app without having to go to a branch - transfer funds, avail a personal loan or remit money overseas, all in a few clicks. The bank is conducting periodic meetings with its insurance partners to ensure seamless and end-to-end online access to these facilities and improvisation to the products.

Understanding the need for NRIs to take care of their loved ones in India during these times, DBS offers an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24x7 access to medical support - including guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country.

Close

Furthermore, to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers, the bank is adding an anti-microbial coating across all its ATMs and biometric devices.

related news

Commenting on the measures implemented by the bank, Priyashis Das, Executive Director and Head- Branch Banking and Wealth Management, DBS Bank India said, "We, at DBS Bank have been committed towards making an impact beyond banking. We follow a preemptive approach by anticipating customer needs and offering solutions that meet their end-to-end lifestyle requirements. We recognize the importance of extending our support to customers during this critical time. In view of the evolving situation with COVID- 19, the insurance scheme is designed to give our customers peace of mind if they seek medical treatment, knowing that they are protected. We will continue our endeavor to come together as a community in this time of need."

Globally, DBS has enhanced community support measures for customers by offering complimentary COVID-19 insurance coverage. For SMEs, DBS has rolled out digital initiatives to enable companies in fast tracking their digital adoption and transaction fulfilment needs. Additional financial liquidity relief measures were also introduced to help Singapore SMEs and corporates address their urgent cash-flow needs.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.