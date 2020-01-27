Currencycloud secures USD 80 mn to expand its portfolio of emerging payment methods

Currencycloud, the leader in providing embedded B2B cross-border payments for platforms of the future, has secured an additional USD 80 million in funding to fuel the next phase of its growth story.

Currencycloud will use the capital to strengthen its position as the market leader in embedded cross-border payments, by expanding its portfolio of emerging payment methods and developing its partner ecosystem so that more people and businesses can benefit from its next generation cross-border technology.

As part of its Series E funding round, Currencycloud received new backing from leading global institutions such as Visa, International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group), BNP Paribas, SBI Group and Siam Commercial Bank. Visa, who partnered with Currencycloud in 2019 to deliver innovation in travel payments, will see Colleen Ostrowski, SVP and Treasurer of Visa Inc, join the board.

Existing backers Sapphire Ventures, Notion Capital, GV, Accomplice, and Anthemis, also participated in the round. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to over USD 140 million.

“Currencycloud is re-imagining how money flows around the global economy and embedding it into platforms of the future.” said Mike Laven, CEO of Currencycloud. “Transfer of value is fast becoming the newest layer in the modern technology stack, and Currencycloud is positioned to provide the infrastructure to make this happen. With these new strategic investors, we are well placed to be the go-to provider for the next wave of Fintech innovation”