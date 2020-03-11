COVID-19: Why contactless payment is a wiser choice

From the past couple of months, the fatal coronavirus has taken several nations under its grip. The news has spread wide and has reported casualties in many countries including India. While we have been trying every possible way to safeguard ourselves from the outbreak, would you believe if you know that coronavirus can spread through cash transfers?

A banknote is one thing that is frequently passed from hand to hand. During the transfer, money can easily get contaminated and paving way for the mighty virus.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that banknotes contaminated with the coronavirus are aiding the virus spread globally. “We understand that money changes hands very frequently and can get some viruses, we would advise people to wash their hands after passing banknotes,” a statement said. The spokesman also advises to use contactless cash, to minimize the risk.

Many experts however reassure that the risk is comparatively small.

Christine Tait-Burkard at the Roslin Institute reported saying that the “banknotes can carry the coronavirus. But the risk is minor. Unless someone is using a banknote to sneeze in, don’t worry too much about loose change. Coins are not good environments for viruses to survive.”

Last month, the central bank of china planned to destroy most of the banknotes collected by stores, hospitals, and buses in areas hit badly by the virus to contain the illness. Moreover, the government in other areas of the country had been ordered to remove incoming paper currency from circulation and replace it with new cash, as well as keep that cash under quarantine for few days and disinfect it at high temperatures with UV light before giving it to the hands of the public.

Payment terminal buttons—bigger threat

One more potential surface that is very commonly used, but which no one thinks much about, is the ATM and other payment terminal buttons including card machines. These machines have a number pad, where dozens of customers per hour can touch without much attention to hand hygiene. When a customer walks into an ATM, touches the number pad, and then touches his face, nose or mouth, he quickly inherits the infectious virus.

Apart from payment buttons, there are many other objects like airplane seats, door handle, and handrails that pose the greatest risk of coronavirus transmission. In February 2020, the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China reported that they found the novel coronavirus on a door handle of an infected patient’s home. That suggests it can stay alive on some surfaces for at least several hours. Overall, it is advisable to wash hands or use sanitizer, before touching your mouth, nose or eyes.