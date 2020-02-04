App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLPS establishes Qinson Credit Card Services

The new subsidiary is focused on credit card service business to integrate resources, expand business scope, and reduce operational cost.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

CLPS Incorporation has established a new company, Qinson Credit Card Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Hong Kong, on December 31, 2019, to cater to the credit card service demands of the financial industry. The establishment of this subsidiary is in-line with the company's strategic business development plan.

With more than 10 years of experience in the credit card service industry, CLPS is a leading service provider with hundreds of professionals specializing in the areas of credit card technology and business services. The Company has successfully implemented credit card systems for many large banks and other financial institutions, covering multinational and multi-currency transactions. The aggregate revenue of the Company's credit card related business, including Qinson Credit Card, is forecasted to be approximately $7 million in fiscal year 2020.

By integrating the Company's credit card service resources and its in-depth knowledge and successful applications of advanced technologies such as big data, blockchain, and robotic process automation (RPA), Qinson Credit Card is well positioned to provide clients a full range of credit card services and to meet growing demand from new application scenarios and innovations in the credit card business. As a result, CLPS is able to further expand its business, reduce operational costs, improve performance efficiency, and enhance the user experience.

Close

Andy Xiang, General Manager of Qinson Credit Card, said, "Qinson Credit Card aims to provide clients with comprehensive credit card services such as consulting, business operations, product implementation, business hosting, skills training, infrastructure construction, and other services. Through extensive planning and professional management, we believe Qinson Credit Card's services are the right solutions for existing and potential clients. To achieve our growth objectives, we will continuously improve our service capabilities, enhance the Company's core service offering, and continue to execute on our business development strategy."

related news

Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, commented, "The establishment of Qinson Credit Card is an important milestone for CLPS. We expect Qinson Credit Card to enhance and further develop our competitive advantage in credit card services to bring a significant value proposition to clients and generate further business development opportunities."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.