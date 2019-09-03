Fintech ClearTax onboards multiple industry veterans to its leadership team

ClearTax, a tax e-filing and compliance solutions provider, has considerably strengthened its leadership team by driving back-to-back high-powered recruitments. The platform has recently onboarded senior executives from Amazon, Microsoft, and Adobe.

ClearTax has handed over the baton to Vishal Dubey as its Executive Vice President for Family Business (MSME). The platform has, moreover, onboarded Akshay Bharadwaj and Sriram Santhanam as its Senior VP & Head of Consumer Business and Senior VP of Enterprise Business.

First in the line, Vishal Dubey comes onboard with more than two decades of industry experience with his forte in greenfield projects. He has previously been associated with Airtel, Idea Cellular, and Amazon alongside others and led several key projects up from the scratch. Akshay Bharadwaj, on the other hand, Founder and GM of Adobe KnowHow with his forte in business relationships, revenue, and user growth. Further, Shriram has joined ClearTax, coming from Microsoft where he was Territory Sales Manager.

These recruitments have been done by the ClearTax management to further strengthen its leadership position within the market. This will enable ClearTax to positively tap the market thrust that it has generated of late.