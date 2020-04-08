ClearTax launches ‘Power of 21’, e-learning course on taxes

The course offers a deep dive into various aspects of GST and direct taxes to CAs, SMEs, and tax practitioners.
In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, India’s leading Fintech Saas company Cleartax has launched a new e-learning course ‘Power of 21’. The course is designed to help CAs, SMEs, and tax professionals dive into the basics of GST and direct taxes and brush up their tax compliance skills.
The program, which began from 1st April will go on till 21st April with 21 live webinars scheduled every day. These webinars will cover various topics such as basics of GST, ITC, exemptions, reverse charge, and the measures taken by the government to help businesses overcome the impact of lockdown due to covid-19. It will also empower businesses in planning their compliance during the lockdown period. The webinars will also cover case studies on the impact of GST across different business sectors. One can use this link to register for the Power of 21 program.
Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “Since the launch of the program, we have registered a phenomenal uptick in the number of registrations. It has now crossed the 20,000-mark and continues to grow strongly. We invite all businesses and tax professionals to utilize this opportunity to know various nuances of the current taxation system and brush up their tax compliance skills.”
