Budget 2020: Some hits, some misses

V Bhatia

When FM, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented Budget 2020, she had a tough job on hand. India is reeling under economic pressure, unemployment, and rural distress. Everyone hoped the Budget would provide some respite and give the economy a boost.

Some industry experts believe that the budget did offer some respite after all.

The proposal to set up investment clearance and advisory cell was well received by fintech entrepreneurs who believe it will encourage the startup community. Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta’s CTO and Co-Founder, applauded the announcement to set up data centre parks, which will benefit tech service companies.

Calling it an inclusive budget, Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said it focused on the economy’s revival by increasing an individual’s disposable income and improving their purchasing capabilities. “The government also announced measures to attract foreign capital. Divestment revenue target for FY21 (including the announcement of LIC IPO) has been doubled to Rs.2.1 lakh crores while the dividend distribution tax at the company level is removed (now taxable only in the hands of investors, to avoid double-taxation),” he added.

Another significant announcement is the proposed deferring of the tax payment on ESOPs. Currently, startup employees pay tax on signing up for ESOPs with a vesting schedule and also on capital gains on redeeming their ESOPs. “The FM has proposed deferring tax payment by five years, or until employees leave the company, or they sell their shares—whichever is earlier. This is a welcome move,” Gaddipati opined.

Sachin Mittal CEO and Founder, Loanwalle.com cheered the focus on startups in the budget, since they can generate more jobs. “The emphasis on increased liquidity flow within NBFCs can boost the current sloping NBFC and private lending sector. It will allow increased lending opportunities with greater ease. We applaud the FM’s announcement where NBFCs with over INR 100 crore turnover are eligible for The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act. Earlier, only companies with over INR 500 crore turnover could recover debts by selling their defaulter’s properties. The budget allows smaller companies to recover debts likewise, which will increase capital flow in the market.”

However, fintech players were disheartened by some aspects of the budget. Gaddipati noted that while companies sought simplified taxation processes, the proposed income tax structure appears more complex. Reddy, however, felt that the introduction of a new income tax regime provides a large tax relief to individuals who can decide to either shift to it or stay under the existing regime. “It could increase their income and ability to spend, which would provide a consumption boost,” he pointed out.