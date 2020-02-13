Blackbaud rolls out its first integrated payment solution for Asia Pacific

Blackbaud, leading cloud software company powering social good, announced the general availability of Blackbaud Merchant Services marking the introduction of its payment services capabilities to Asia Pacific. Blackbaud Merchant Services is an end-to-end payment processing solution that has already helped social good organisations around the world raise billions of dollars. This launch follows the successful rollout of Blackbaud's fully integrated payment solution as part of its global cloud strategy in both North America and Europe.

"We couldn't be more pleased to now offer Blackbaud payment service solutions to our customers in Asia Pacific through Blackbaud Merchant Services," said Kevin Sher, president and general manager for Blackbaud's operations in Asia Pacific. "Our solution is specifically designed to make payment processing simple, secure and affordable for social good organisations. Our customers now have one streamlined system to manage their financial transactions with the ability to integrate with many other solutions, including both Blackbaud solutions and those offered through our robust partner network. With this new capability, social good organisations can spend more time on what matters most – fulfilling their missions to create real change in the world."

Blackbaud Merchant Services offers one transaction rate for American Express, Mastercard and Visa cards issued in Asia Pacific and internationally. The new solution also provides customers in Australia and New Zealand with a streamlined and simplified payment solutions platform, which fully integrates into its leading cloud CRM solutions, including Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud eTapestry; Blackbaud Checkout, which drives greater digital conversion rates; industry-specific APIs; and integration with leading partner applications including Evergiving. Additionally, the payment functionality includes digital wallets, giving supporters a choice of payment options and making online giving even easier.

"Using Blackbaud Merchant Services is a great return on investment for us," said Abdul Fattah Abu, digital transformation manager, Human Appeal Australia. "Having both the payment gateway and merchant facility in one powerful system is phenomenal, and I cannot overstate the importance of the level of security and compliance that it provides. After doing our cost-benefit analysis, we found that Blackbaud Merchant Services' rates will result in huge savings, so more money will be used for emergency and development programs. I highly recommend this solution to the Australia social good community."

Blackbaud Merchant Services also provides detailed transaction information, daily disbursements, enhanced fraud protection, simplified Level 1 Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). Additional capabilities of Blackbaud Merchant Services include pre-reconciled bank deposits, robust reporting, 24/7 access to payment data and automatic updates of credit card information for recurring gifts to minimise declined transactions and disruptions in monthly revenue. Funds are also distributed net of fees, so social good organisations are not charged separately for credit card fees.

Blackbaud Merchant Services supports disbursements in multiple currencies, including Australian, U.S. and Canadian dollars, British pounds sterling and euros. New Zealand dollars will be added in the near future.