Bitcoin exchange WazirX launches Binance Launchpad’s 2020 token sale season

WazirX, India's bitcoin exchange with the world’s first auto-matching P2P (peer-to-peer) engine, has launched its token sale (WRX) over Binance Launchpad - Binance’s token launch platform for transformative blockchain projects. The token sale on Binance Launchpad will commence at 00:00 UTC on February 3, 2020 with a lottery-format ticket claim.

WazirX is focused on solving the fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversion problem and simplifying the process of depositing and withdrawing fiat. In India, over 200,000 local users are able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies, as well as use WazirX’s unique peer-to-peer solution to cash in and cash out cryptocurrency to Indian rupees with ease and speed. According to an estimate, there are currently more than 5 million crypto traders in India and the figure seems to be constantly growing. The launch of WRX on Binance is expected to further fuel this trend.

“In 2020, Binance Launchpad continues to pursue its mission to support innovative crypto and blockchain start-ups. Despite the fact that the crypto industry is actively developing, сonversion from fiat into crypto and vice versa still remains a significant barrier to furthering crypto adoption. WazirX’s team has found an effective solution to this problem by developing a unique P2P engine,” said Binance CEO and Founder, CZ (Changpeng Zhao). “The WazirX token sale on Binance Launchpad will enable WazirX to introduce its technology outside of India and allow the Binance community, and beyond, to learn about and support the WazirX team.”