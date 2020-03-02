Banking on Phygital: How Payworld is bringing banking to the unbanked

V Bhatia

Till recently, urban migration posed a systemic challenge for rural denizens who shifted to cities. They were largely dependent on the slow-paced postal courier services while sending remittances to their family back home. Bank transfer was ruled out since majority belonged to the unbanked sector.

However, over the past couple of years, the government’s push for digitization in banking and innovations in fintech with the entry of new players has made it easier for these people to send remittances faster and securely. In addition to private and public banks offering this facility, players like Western Union, too, have been present in the country. Fintech companies, including PayPal, Oxigen, PayNearby and Payworld offered mobile-based applications for real-time money transfer.

An interesting trend then emerged. Many users from the under-banked segment preferred a phygital channel for remittances as it gave them a sense of assurance. Sensing an opportunity in this space, companies like Payworld and PayNearby tied up with local retailers, and provided them with a digital financial services platform where users could transfer funds, in addition to withdrawing cash, paying their utility bills, booking rail tickets and availing small ticket loans.

Talking about this, Praveen Dhabhai, COO, Payworld said, “90% of India's population is still unused to using ecommerce sites and need assistance for real time money transfer. Payworld’s focus is to provide them with more retail touchpoints through our chain of retailers.”

Traditionally a cash transaction-based economy, the government’s push for digitization saw several rural users opt for digital financial products. However, they still prefer visiting the neighbourhood store to pay their utility bills or transfer funds.

Dabhai does not expect this trend to change anytime soon. Though many Indians own a smartphone and even remote villages have good internet connectivity, he believed that customers will need assistance in services like insurance and loans. These are viewed as complex financial products, which require thorough explanation, which is better provided by a known human interface like a retailer than a conversational bot.

To help more merchants become their financial services touchpoints, Payworld introduced working flow loans to its 2,54,445-strong retailer network. Talking about this, Dabhai said, “The product is designed so that the eligibility is calculated on the basis of Payworld service transactions done by retailers. Repayment takes place daily which, in turn, simplifies the complete process. The repayment amount is deducted daily from the retailer's Payworld prepaid trading balance. This technology tool has helped reduce the chances of non-payment.”

Since its inception in 2006, Payworld has been promoting the concept of ‘assisted ecommerce’. Over the past couple of years, the company has noticed a couple of significant changes in this domain – better regulation and improvement in technology. “Fintech has helped us disburse loans seamlessly, while regulatory tech has simplified the eKYC process,” Dabhai concluded.

3,09,45,740 transactions were done on Payworld in FY 2019-20, of which 40,401 was through the retailer network. The company plans to add 1 lakh touchpoints by 2020-end to increase this percentage in its transactional mix.