7-Eleven Singapore collaborates with Pay2Home to help the underbanked in cash remittance

Pay2Home and 7-Eleven Singapore have joined innovative forces to deliver unmet customer needs for seamless remittance payments - in cash.

The underbanked in Singapore, which includes hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who remit funds as a basic necessity, are often excluded from fintech innovation, unable to access the full benefits of digital services due to a lack of digital means to pay.

Thanks to the Pay2Home and 7-Eleven Singapore partnership, those without a bank account, debit card or the confidence to use either, may now initiate a remittance transaction using the Pay2Home mobile app and pay instantly with a generated QR-code bill using cash at any 7-Eleven store. The transaction is available for immediate delivery overseas.

Department of Statistics data shows that cash usage remains strong in Singapore, with active circulation at $45 billion in 2018, up from $42 billion in 20171; a high cash adoption rate for a developed economy at about 10% of the country's GDP compared to 2% in Sweden2.

"Cash may seem "out of date" in FinTech parlance", Pay2Home co-founder David Hulme explained, however, among some segments of the community such as migrant workers, a majority still prefer cash for its convenience and flexibility. In fact, a recent study found that only 51% of domestic workers in Singapore had a bank account. Among Pay2Home customers, more than 60% still pay for remittances in cash, regardless if they have a bank account, in some cases.

"FinTech should not only be focused on being technologically advanced, creating faster, more sophisticated solutions. Of course, we do all that," said Hulme. "But it doesn't guarantee adoption or necessarily change the digital take up curve. More importantly, FinTech must serve its customers well, so they can easily access the benefits of any digital service."

Pay2Home has always been channel agnostic when it comes to payment methods despite being one of the earliest adopters of non-cash and new digital payment methods in Singapore, like NETS, FAST, Wallets and the various QR solutions. A strategy that has paid off given the diversity of its clients and that large segments of the community are simply not early adopters of cashless payments.

"Migrant workers in Singapore transact primarily in cash. Many are still paid in cash; they buy in cash; and their home countries are cash economies. If you're catering to a market that prefers cash and is more comfortable with cash, then it's our responsibility as a FinTech to make sure that our digital services are relevant to their needs. It's about financial inclusion and education, but at their pace, not ours."