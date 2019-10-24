App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finn AI collaborates with Visa to serve Visa Bank Partners globally

Company expands work with Visa Developer Platform APIs to deliver conversational AI technology to Visa bank partners around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finn AI, the leading AI-powered conversational banking technology provider, has announced the global expansion of their collaboration with Visa beyond Canada.

Through the expanded partnership, financial institutions utilizing the Visa Developer Platform can deploy a full featured virtual assistant to cost-effectively serve the needs of digital banking customers.

Innovative use cases include:

Close

Card Control: Set a temporary freeze on a lost card, cancel and order new cards, and set spending limit notifications for primary or secondary cardholders.

related news

Seamless Travel: Convert currency to their local amounts, find ATMs, validate foreign location prior to purchase.

Transaction Control: Check a balance, view transaction status, and transfer money between accounts.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Visa beyond Canada and to the company’s global customer base,” said Jake Tyler, CEO of Finn AI. “By leveraging Visa Developer APIs for these AI-enabled use cases, we can provide a conversational AI solution, out of the box, for financial institutions already leveraging the Visa Developer Platform. As a result, Visa bank partners can offer emerging types of services, as well as an amazing experience, to their customers.”

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.