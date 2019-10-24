Finn AI collaborates with Visa to serve Visa Bank Partners globally

Finn AI, the leading AI-powered conversational banking technology provider, has announced the global expansion of their collaboration with Visa beyond Canada.

Through the expanded partnership, financial institutions utilizing the Visa Developer Platform can deploy a full featured virtual assistant to cost-effectively serve the needs of digital banking customers.

Innovative use cases include:

Card Control: Set a temporary freeze on a lost card, cancel and order new cards, and set spending limit notifications for primary or secondary cardholders.

Seamless Travel: Convert currency to their local amounts, find ATMs, validate foreign location prior to purchase.

Transaction Control: Check a balance, view transaction status, and transfer money between accounts.