Finn AI collaborates with Visa to serve Visa Bank Partners globally

Company expands work with Visa Developer Platform APIs to deliver conversational AI technology to Visa bank partners around the world.
Finn AI, the leading AI-powered conversational banking technology provider, has announced the global expansion of their collaboration with Visa beyond Canada.
Through the expanded partnership, financial institutions utilizing the Visa Developer Platform can deploy a full featured virtual assistant to cost-effectively serve the needs of digital banking customers.
Innovative use cases include:
Card Control: Set a temporary freeze on a lost card, cancel and order new cards, and set spending limit notifications for primary or secondary cardholders.
Seamless Travel: Convert currency to their local amounts, find ATMs, validate foreign location prior to purchase.
Transaction Control: Check a balance, view transaction status, and transfer money between accounts.“We are excited to extend our relationship with Visa beyond Canada and to the company’s global customer base,” said Jake Tyler, CEO of Finn AI. “By leveraging Visa Developer APIs for these AI-enabled use cases, we can provide a conversational AI solution, out of the box, for financial institutions already leveraging the Visa Developer Platform. As a result, Visa bank partners can offer emerging types of services, as well as an amazing experience, to their customers.”
