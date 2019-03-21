App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Finland to investigate suspected Nokia Chinese data breach

The Norwegian broadcaster NRK published claims that data from Nokia's 7 Plus mobile phones, including location information and serial numbers, has been sent to servers of the state-owned company China Telecom.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finnish authorities will launch an investigation into claims that Nokia phones have been transmitting users' personal data to China, the country's data protection ombudsman announced on March 21.

"Based on our initial analysis it appears that personal data has also been transferred (to China)," Reijo Aarnio, Finland's data protection ombudsman, told the news agency STT.

The Norwegian broadcaster NRK published claims that data from Nokia's 7 Plus mobile phones, including location information and serial numbers, has been sent to servers of the state-owned company China Telecom.

"The idea is that data moves freely within the EU, but when we go outside the EU, there must always be a legal basis," Aarnio said.

related news

"We are requesting information to try and find out whether there was a legal basis in this case. The second thing is how notification has worked, so were phone users aware that information about them is being transferred to China?" he said.

The Finnish-owned company HMD Global, which manufactures Nokia handsets and has recently seen robust sales growth on the Chinese market, told NRK that some information from the 7 Plus handset has been sent to China, but denied that individual users can be identified from the data.

It said customers have been sent a software update which corrects the issue.

In recent years, data security concerns over smartphones and network equipment made by the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei have drawn warnings from western intelligence agencies and seen the company banned from selling its 5G network equipment to US, Australian and New Zealand markets.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Nokia #Technology #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPS Officer Who Defeated Maoists for Mamata Banerjee to Now Take on He ...

BJP Unveils First List of 184 Lok Sabha Candidates; Check All The Nomi ...

Satellites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology

Pawan Kalyan, 4 Ministers File Nomination for AP Assembly Polls

PM Modi Picks Varanasi Again For Lok Sabha Elections as BJP Sticks Wit ...

Ferry Sinks in Tigris Near Iraq's Mosul, Killing 40

Oxford English Dictionary Has a New Indian Entrant— ‘Chuddies’

Election Tracker LIVE: Amit Shah to Contest From LK Advani's Gandhinag ...

K-pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Secret Sex Videos Scandal

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

US trade negotiators to visit China on March 28-29

US jobless claims fall; mid-Atlantic factory activity rises

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Canned air and water-spraying drones: Smog remedies

Wall Street edges higher as tech boost counters losses in bank stocks

Global stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

4 acquitted in Samjhauta blast case: Pakistan summons Indian envoy; BJ ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu interview: We knew Bengaluru FC had to win ISL t ...

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.