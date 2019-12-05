App
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fingerprint Cards partners with Valid to launch contactless biometric payment card

Biometric payment cards will offer great benefits for both banks, merchants and consumers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB and Valid, a global payment technology provider, are collaborating to bring contactless biometric payment cards to the market. The card, recently demonstrated at Money 2020 USA, features Fingerprints' T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series. It has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in smartcards using standard processes.

“Valid is an innovator in the global market for secure payments, and an especially strong player in the US and Latin America regions. We are excited about this collaboration and to see our outstanding T-Shape now being integrated into all top five payment smartcard suppliers globally. This is yet another manifest of the growing appetite for biometric payments cards across the world, and our strong position,” says Thomas Rex, SVP Business Line Smartcards at Fingerprints.

Introducing biometric payment cards will offer great benefits for both banks, merchants and consumers, especially as contactless payments continue to increase across regions.

Close
“We chose the biometric solution from Fingerprints since they have the leading technology in the market, with proven biometric performance and the lowest power consumption, which is of highest importance for contactless biometric cards,” says Alberto Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer – US Region at Valid.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

