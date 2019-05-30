App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fineqia announces increase in investment value in Blockchain insurance company Black Insurance

The uplift in investment in line with its strategy to invest in Blockchain related companies that support its business model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Fineqia International Inc. announced an increase of more than 20% in its equity stake in Black Insurance ("Black"), a digital insurance start-up on the Blockchain.

Founded in 2018 by Risto Rossar, Black intends to become a licensed insurer and enable the underwriting of new insurance policies via insurance syndicates akin to the Lloyd's market. Insurance brokers and agents will be able to create bespoke insurance schemes faster and cheaper using the Black platform.

This is Black's second financing round. Fineqia participated in the previous stage as well as part of its strategy to invest in companies that allow Fineqia to strengthen its existing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide.

"Fineqia is pleased to have topped its original investment in Black in this most recent investment round," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fineqia, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Black represents everything we want from issuers: innovation, disruption and ambition. And, we believe that insurance is one sector ripe for blockchain disruption and Black Insurance has the right team experience to make this happen."

Fineqia's investment in Black is held via its subsidiary, Fineqia Investments Ltd. It is in line with its strategy to invest in blockchain related companies that support its business model. Fineqia's investment sum represents less than nine percent of its market capitalisation.
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.