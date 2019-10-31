App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finastra appoints Mehjabeen Poonawala as new India head

Mehjabeen held senior roles at banking and payments software organizations in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Financial services software firm Finastra announced the appointment of Mehjabeen Poonawala as its new Head of India. In this new expanded role, Mehjabeen is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy and deepening the company’s partnerships and footprint in India, in addition to her existing roles as Site Lead for Pune and Head of Finastra’s Agile Center of Excellence.

With deep expertise in the India market and seven years at Finastra, Mehjabeen will bring her extensive transformation and business management experience to expand the firm’s ecosystem partnerships, deepen customer relationships and drive service innovation across Finastra’s market leading cloud solutions and the FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation.

Within the company, Mehjabeen will also continue to drive agile transformation and service innovation to achieve Finastra’s vision of being the most reputable and inclusive fintech firm in India. Prior to joining Finastra, Mehjabeen held senior roles at banking and payments software organizations in India and is widely regarded for her expertise in strategy development and leadership transformation to develop high-performing, agile teams.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.