Finastra appoints Mehjabeen Poonawala as new India head

Financial services software firm Finastra announced the appointment of Mehjabeen Poonawala as its new Head of India. In this new expanded role, Mehjabeen is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy and deepening the company’s partnerships and footprint in India, in addition to her existing roles as Site Lead for Pune and Head of Finastra’s Agile Center of Excellence.

With deep expertise in the India market and seven years at Finastra, Mehjabeen will bring her extensive transformation and business management experience to expand the firm’s ecosystem partnerships, deepen customer relationships and drive service innovation across Finastra’s market leading cloud solutions and the FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation.