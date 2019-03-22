Financial Services industry veteran Stephen Epstein joins Kasisto as CMO

Kasisto, creators of KAI Banking, a Conversational AI platform for the finance industry, announced that industry veteran Stephen Epstein is joining Kasisto as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the company's executive team. Epstein will lead Kasisto's banking applications and marketing teams.

Prior to joining Kasisto, Stephen was the Chief Innovation Officer at Merlon Intelligence, a company using AI to provide Financial Crime Compliance products to the banking industry. He led Merlon's solution vision, product and go-to-market strategy. He joined Merlon from Digital Reasoning, where he was the VP of Product Marketing, responsible for the company's corporate and product marketing and business development. He has also held leading technology and product positions at Mantas (acquired by Oracle), Deutsche Bank, JPMC and CDC Capital.

KAI, Conversational AI platform, enables financial institutions to acquire new customers, as well as engage, support and generate additional revenue from existing customers via human-like, intelligent conversations with smart bots and virtual assistants, anytime, anywhere. Built with the deepest AI portfolio in the industry, KAI is an agile platform with self-service tools to customize and continually improve consumer experiences and seamlessly add new features. Major banks around the world, including Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank, TD Bank and many other financial services institutions, use KAI to create virtual assistants that drive business results.