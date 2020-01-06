Financial services can achieve scale in India with the help of technology: Groww

Groww, an app-based investment platform founded by a group of former Flipkart-ers, is in the process of diversifying its offerings. Its co-founder and CEO, Lalit Keshre shares more details.

Q. There has been a buzz that Groww plans to enter into Stock investments. Could you share some details?

A. Our roadmap is primarily driven by what our users want. Many of our mutual fund investors requested us to launch a dedicated stock investing platform as well and that set us working. We also realized that all the platforms for stock investing are trader centric and that there is a strong need for a platform that has a strong focus on retail investors. Introducing stocks is also aligned with our philosophy of providing all options to users to diversify their wealth.

Q. What are some of the key milestones you achieved in 2019?

A. We launched in 2017 and since then have been growing mainly through word of mouth. We keep adding more features almost every month in order to further improve the investing experience.

2019 has been a very fruitful year for us. In the early half of the year, we worked on a design overhaul of our app to enhance the user experience, which eventually resulted in Groww app becoming the “ highest-rated” investment apps. Around mid-2019, to provide ease and flexibility in terms of payments, we launched UPI payments for our users. This move was appreciated by our users; as a matter of fact, currently, 70% of payments on Groww are via UPI. The latter half of 2019 kept us on our toes, as we prepare to launch stocks.

2020 will be the year where we would be going multi-product. Groww will move from being a direct mutual fund platform to a full-scale investing platform.

Q. Fintech space is one of the promising industries, with new players like Xiaomi and Truecaller diverging into this space. What is in store for new players?

A. Market is huge and India needs players to democratize investing. We are too young to advice but the most important thing we have learned is to prioritize our customers. Historically, financial services have been a push-driven industry and we are changing that to a customer-first one.

Q. What is your expectation from the industry and the Government in 2020?