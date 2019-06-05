App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Financial institutions see data quality and control as drivers for global business growth

Customer centricity and improved decision-making support are the top two business drivers for investing in data quality and control.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an environment where financial firms are facing the regulatory need for increased transparency alongside a continued increase in data volume and velocity, the ability to leverage data to analyse product and customer profitability, market opportunity and product suitability is critical to survival and success – and the time horizon for this data-centric reckoning is surprisingly short.

This is a key conclusion in a new Research Paper, produced by Adox Research Ltd and commissioned by Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company specialising in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions.

Introducing the challenges facing the financial industry, Gert Raeves, Research Director at Adox Research, notes, "There is a fundamental shift we can observe across all data points in this survey: banks and asset managers have moved beyond the predictable and unavoidable, and are taking the opportunity presented by combined projects to solve long-standing challenges of data quality and control".

Close
Paul White, CMO, Gresham comments, "The effort required to meet the regulatory burden has been huge, but forward-thinking firms now are actively searching for ways to reuse compliance-led deliverables for strategic business reasons and to identify new opportunities. Better data quality and control gives firms the ability to monetise that data, improving customer services, assessing product viability and analysing market opportunities in an entirely new way."
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.