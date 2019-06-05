Financial institutions see data quality and control as drivers for global business growth

Customer centricity and improved decision-making support are the top two business drivers for investing in data quality and control.
In an environment where financial firms are facing the regulatory need for increased transparency alongside a continued increase in data volume and velocity, the ability to leverage data to analyse product and customer profitability, market opportunity and product suitability is critical to survival and success – and the time horizon for this data-centric reckoning is surprisingly short.
This is a key conclusion in a new Research Paper, produced by Adox Research Ltd and commissioned by Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company specialising in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions.
Introducing the challenges facing the financial industry, Gert Raeves, Research Director at Adox Research, notes, "There is a fundamental shift we can observe across all data points in this survey: banks and asset managers have moved beyond the predictable and unavoidable, and are taking the opportunity presented by combined projects to solve long-standing challenges of data quality and control".