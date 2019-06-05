Financial institutions see data quality and control as drivers for global business growth

In an environment where financial firms are facing the regulatory need for increased transparency alongside a continued increase in data volume and velocity, the ability to leverage data to analyse product and customer profitability, market opportunity and product suitability is critical to survival and success – and the time horizon for this data-centric reckoning is surprisingly short.

This is a key conclusion in a new Research Paper, produced by Adox Research Ltd and commissioned by Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company specialising in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions.

Introducing the challenges facing the financial industry, Gert Raeves, Research Director at Adox Research, notes, "There is a fundamental shift we can observe across all data points in this survey: banks and asset managers have moved beyond the predictable and unavoidable, and are taking the opportunity presented by combined projects to solve long-standing challenges of data quality and control".

Paul White, CMO, Gresham comments, "The effort required to meet the regulatory burden has been huge, but forward-thinking firms now are actively searching for ways to reuse compliance-led deliverables for strategic business reasons and to identify new opportunities. Better data quality and control gives firms the ability to monetise that data, improving customer services, assessing product viability and analysing market opportunities in an entirely new way."