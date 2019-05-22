Finance teams fail to realize the full value of shared services: Gartner Survey

51% of shared-service users in finance departments either do not accept or are indifferent to the benefits of these services.
Fifty-one percent of shared-service users in finance departments either do not accept or are indifferent to the benefits of these services, according to a recent survey by Gartner.
This survey of 1,500 employees and 50 shared-service leaders shows that this lack of commitment to shared services correlates strongly with several costly outcomes for businesses, such as 29 percent more service disruptions, 19 percent more customer complaints, and implementation delays being five times more likely.
“CFOs and finance leaders must get better value from shared services and accept that their commitment is vital to delivering on cost optimization goals that often are part of a shared-service strategy,” said Sanjay Champaneri, director at Gartner. “Resistance or indifference to shared-service initiatives among finance end users or ‘customers’ is highly correlated with delays, service disruptions and complaints.”
At a time when 89 percent of shared-service organizations have more work to do and 57 percent have less money to do it with, finance organizations must show commitment to shared services to derive maximum value from them and fulfill cost optimization priorities. Notably, resistance to shared services is highest during the critical adoption phase.
