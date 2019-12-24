Finally, a smartwatch which caters to women and looks good!

The new year is just round the corner and if getting fit is one of your resolutions this time, then it would be a good idea to invest in a gadget that will help you in achieving your fitness goals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G - which happens to be the company's first smartwatch with e-SIM functionality, is one such gadget which can ensure you don't slack off.

The noteworthy aspect about the device is that women users are bound to like it as it is not just a smartwatch, but has the looks to match any other trendy fashion watch.

If you are a Samsung phone user, the watch will connect seamlessly. As far as compatibility is concerned, it can be paired with Android devices running on Android 5.0 or higher.

The good

The Galaxy Watch 4G looks like a high-end wristwatch with a circular stainless steel case and a stylised rotating bezel. The bezel can be rotated to navigate through the on-screen menus and saves you from inaccurately icons touching. This unique design element separates the Galaxy Watch from its competition.

There are two buttons on the right side of the dial. The top button helps you to go back and the one on the bottom acts as the home button. There is a speaker on the left side and a microphone on the right.

The Galaxy Watch 4G also comes with an 'Always-On' mode which allows you to set the AMOLED display to show exciting watch faces at all times.

The device has an in-house operating system for smartwatches - Tizen - an upgrade on Google’s Wear OS in terms of ease of use and smooth performance.

The 42mm variant, which I got for review, offers a 1.2-inch display and is powered by a 270 mAh battery cell. It weighs 49 grams and is priced at

Rs 28,490. However, with the festive offers going on, you may be able to find it for a lower price.

The great

The Galaxy Watch 4G allows you to roam about freely without your smartphone with the help of the e-SIM. You can stay connected to everything you love even without your phone. You can take calls, receive messages, get notifications, track workouts or even answer phone calls. When connected with wireless earphones, you can even listen to your favourite music on Spotify.

The battery life is great as I found my 42mm watch last well over two days after a full charge. You could also switch to power saving mode, which enhances the battery life to over three days. It takes almost three hours to fully recharge the smartwatch's battery cell.

Charging the Galaxy Watch itself is effortless. Set it down on the plugged-in charging dock (which comes with the watch) and the charging process begins on its own.

Galaxy Watch can track up to 39 different exercises, allowing you to make the most of your workout. It also nudges you when you’re too sedentary, and also has an accurate sleep tracker.

It monitors your stress levels and heart rate too. You can also install Samsung Health on your smartphone to make the most of the watch's fitness-centric features.

It has a water resistance rating of 50 meters, and is also US Military Standard Compliant (MIL-STD-810G) to ensure high standards of durability.

The watch has removable straps and comes with two strap options – one that is for bigger wrists and a smaller size for others.And this is quite impressive.

The groovy straps feel great and are comfortable to wear, with the material even offering a bit of stretch to it. While I got the Rose Gold colour variant which girls would love, but you can also go for the Midnight Black variant.

The not so good

The one thing perhaps which I would say is not that great is the bulky and heavy dial. If you have thin wrists like me, you may feel the heaviness after some hours of wearing the watch.

Pros

- Great looks.-Supports calls/messaging sans the phone.- High durability.-Vibrant display.-Great battery.

-Supports many exercises.

Cons

-Feels bulky and heavy on the wrist.

The verdict