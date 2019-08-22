FICO CTO resigns, CIO promoted as succeeder

Global analytics software company FICO announced that Dr. Stuart Wells, executive vice president and chief technology officer, has resigned from the company for personal reasons. Claus Moldt, FICO's chief information officer, has been promoted to Dr. Wells' post, effective immediately. Dr. Wells will remain with the firm in an advisory role through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

"In his nine years with FICO, Stuart has built the FICO Decision Management Platform, an advanced analytics platform that has radically changed the way we develop our solutions and bring value to our customers," said Will Lansing, FICO's chief executive officer. "He has also overseen our migration to the cloud, and built an absolutely world-class software team. He and Claus have worked closely together to bring these strategies to fruition, and Claus is ideally positioned to continue FICO's technology transformation. On behalf of FICO's board, management team and the entire firm, I thank Stuart for his vision and leadership."

Prior to joining FICO in 2016, Moldt was CEO of mPath, an enterprise-scale rapid mobile application development platform built from the ground up on Amazon Web Services. Before that he was the global CIO and senior vice president of service delivery at Salesforce. He previously held leadership positions at eBay, Oracle and Loudcloud.