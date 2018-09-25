App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Festive season Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched ; priced at Rs 4.99 lakh

The new edition is priced similar to the base LXi and LDi variants, but gets a few more features to set it apart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
With the festive season around the corner, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has decided to spruce up the Swift with an all new limited edition variant priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new edition is priced similar to the base LXi and LDi variants, but gets a few more features to set it apart. A single-din Bluetooth stereo system, black wheel caps, front power windows, reverse parking sensors and central locking with remote control are additions to the limited edition.

In terms of safety, dual airbags, ABS, electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and braking assist come standard across the range.

Mechanically, nothing changes. The petrol variant receives the 1.2-litre four-cylinder VVT engine producing 83 PS with a claimed fuel efficiency of 22 km/litre. The diesel is a 75 PS, 1.3-litre DDiS 190 with fuel efficiency at 28.4 km/litre. Both options come mated to a 5-speed manual.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is already one of MSI's bestselling cars and the company is hoping to bolster their numbers with the limited edition.
tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Swift #Technology

