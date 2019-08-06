Ferrari working on two new models: To be launched before September

Ferrari’s CEO Louis Camilleri recently revealed in a conference call that the Italian hypercar manufacturer is working on two new models, which are expected to be unveiled by the end of this year. Camilleri stated that both the models will be unveiled at their Fiorano test track during a 15-day event.

The company has already dished out invites to its top clientele and has stated that the event will showcase all that Ferrari stands for. Since the company is adept at hiding its upcoming models, it is very difficult to assume which models it will be launching. However, given the current state of competition, it can be expected that Ferrari will unveil its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue.

The Purosangue has been spotted doing tests under heavy camouflage, but it is still unclear if they will launch the SUV at the Fiorano test track. The second model which could be launched is speculated to be the 812 Superfast Spyder.

Any details of the upcoming cars are difficult to obtain as Ferrari is very secretive when it comes to its upcoming models. As per a transcript of the conference call uploaded by AlphaStreet, Louis Camilleri was quoted saying, “As you're all aware, we unveiled two new models so far this year, the F8 Tributo, which celebrates our multiple award-winning V8 turbo engine. And the SF90 Stradale, our first top-of-the-range series production in hybrid, which in turn salutes the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Scuderia Ferrari.

"Both models have garnered worldwide acclaim for their design and performance. Orders for the F8 Tributo are exceeding our expectations. And as mentioned during our last earnings call, are ahead of both the full 458 and 488 for the respective corresponding period since the launch. The SF90 Stradale opens a new era for us on multiple fronts.