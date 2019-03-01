App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ferrari F8 Tributo unveiled ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Ferrari claims it is going to be a lighter, more powerful and aerodynamically optimised successor to the 488 GTB.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari teased the world with the first official photographs of its upcoming supercar. Christened the F8 Tributo, the new mid-engine RWD car is the next in line after the 488 GTB and will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in a few days. Ferrari claims it is going to be a lighter, more powerful and aerodynamically optimised successor.

Powered by Ferrari’s award-winning 4-litre V8, the Tributo makes 710 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. All of this comes as low as 3,250 rpm. So practically, the driver will have a massive power-band should he choose to go flat out.

The car also promises to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 7.8 seconds. This is thanks to a Launch system in the gearbox, activated by a button on the centre console. The F8 has also been given compact, horizontal LED headlights to make space for accommodating brake cooling intakes.

Taking a cue from the Formula One and Le Mans machines, Ferrari has paid special attention to the aerodynamics of the supercar. This brings in the ‘S-duct’ vent on the frond hood, as well as an aero device to keep the front wheel on the road.

While it is currently unknown what Ferrari will keep the car’s price at, the company is expected to retain its superstar status with the F8 Tributo.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Auto #F8 Tributo #Ferrari #Technology #trends

