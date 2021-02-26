FAUG Team Deathmatch mode teased; upcoming update could introduce new guns and weapons

FAUG Team Deathmatch release has been teased. nCore, the developers of FAUG, aka Fearless and United-Guards, have announced that the new multiplayer mode is launching soon. Currently, the touted PUBG alternative comes in a single Campaign mode.

The upcoming multiplayer mode will have two teams fighting against each other to win the round. Each team will comprise five players. It is also expected that the game will introduce new weapons and ammunition for an improved gaming experience.

Team Deathmatch mode is quite popular in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. However, the former battle royale has been banned in India due to data security concerns. Only time will tell if FAUG is able to attract more players to play the Team Deathmatch mode.

The release date of the FAUG Team Deathmatch mode is currently unknown. The game is currently available only on Android’s Google Play Store. The company earlier confirmed that the FAUG iOS app will launch soon. nCore will also launch the game in international markets.

The company has not announced the timeline of when it plans to make FAUG available on iOS at the time of writing this.