MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

FAU-G release date announced; Akshay Kumar-backed PUBG Mobile alternative to launch on January 26 in India

The launch confirmation comes around the news of PUBG Mobile’s possible comeback in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Akshay Kumar shares first look of FAU-G game poster

Akshay Kumar shares first look of FAU-G game poster


FAU-G launch date in India has been announced. The PUBG Mobile alternative for India will release on January 26. nCore Games, the developers, announced the FAU-G India launch date on Twitter.

FAU-G launch date in India

nCore Games announced the FAU-G game launch date on Twitter. The mobile game will release in India on January 26. It coincides with the Republic Day celebrations in India.

What is FAU-G?

Close

Related stories

FAU-G is a first-person shooter that can be played in single and multiplayer modes. In-game campaigns will reportedly be based on real-life encounters of Indian security forces. The first level will be set in the Galwan Valley, where violent clashes had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

The game will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. It was previously announced to launch in November. However, after a couple of months of delay, FAU-G game release date has been announced. The game will be available for download starting January 26. 

How to pre-register for FAU-G on Android:

Interested players can pre-register for FAU-G starting today. 

  • Search the FAU-G game on Google Play Store or simply click here.

  • Click on pre-register to be enrolled in the process.

  • Once the game is available, you will be notified.

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards was first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal alongside famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The launch confirmation comes around the news of PUBG Mobile’s possible comeback in India.

PUBG Mobile India launch could take as long as March 2021. The developers are currently waiting for a nod from the Indian government to release an Indian version of the banned game.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #FAU-G
first published: Jan 3, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.