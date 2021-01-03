FAU-G release date announced; Akshay Kumar-backed PUBG Mobile alternative to launch on January 26 in India

Akshay Kumar shares first look of FAU-G game poster

FAU-G launch date in India has been announced. The PUBG Mobile alternative for India will release on January 26. nCore Games, the developers, announced the FAU-G India launch date on Twitter.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games

Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

nCore Games announced the FAU-G game launch date on Twitter. The mobile game will release in India on January 26. It coincides with the Republic Day celebrations in India.

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G is a first-person shooter that can be played in single and multiplayer modes. In-game campaigns will reportedly be based on real-life encounters of Indian security forces. The first level will be set in the Galwan Valley, where violent clashes had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

The game will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. It was previously announced to launch in November. However, after a couple of months of delay, FAU-G game release date has been announced. The game will be available for download starting January 26.

How to pre-register for FAU-G on Android:



Search the FAU-G game on Google Play Store or simply click here.



Click on pre-register to be enrolled in the process.



Once the game is available, you will be notified.



Interested players can pre-register for FAU-G starting today.

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards was first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal alongside famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The launch confirmation comes around the news of PUBG Mobile’s possible comeback in India.