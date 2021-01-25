FAU-G launching in India on January 26: Here's what you need to know

FAU-G Poster

FAU-G is debuting in the country tomorrow (January 26). The game is developed by nCore Games in collaboration with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Pre-registrations for the game went live back in November, with over a million users signing up on the Play Store within three days of the announcement. However, that number recently surpassed four million.

So, without any further delays, here’s everything we know about FAU-G:

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is a first-person shooter game for mobile. The game was developed by Bangalore-based company nCore Games in collaboration with Akshay Kumar, who announced the game back in September, soon after the ban on PUBG Mobile. He also announced that 20 percent of the revenue generated by the game would be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust. nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal also confirmed that the first level of the game is based on the Galwan Valley skirmish that the Indian Army engaged with Chinese troops.

Will FAU-G Mobile have a battle royale mode?

Yes, the game will get a battle royale mode at a future date, it won’t be available at launch. IGN reported that both the battle royale and multiplayer modes would come at a later date.

How to download FAU-G?

If you are an Android user, you can download FAU-G on the Google Play Store on January 26. If you’ve pre-registered for the game, you will receive a notification when the game is available for download when the game launches.

On what devices can you play FAU-G?

FAU-G is only playable on Android (All phones running on Android 8 and above). Although iOS support for the game is expected to arrive soon, there is no confirmation about iPad and iPhone support. FAU-G will initially target high-end and mid-range devices, with support for low-end devices coming later.

What are the best FAU-G alternatives?

Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, and Garena Free Fire are some of the best alternatives to FAU-G or PUBG Mobile. Unlike FAU-G, these titles also feature multiplayer and battle royale modes.