FAU-G is now available for download on Apple App Store

FAU-G Poster

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is finally available for download on the Apple App Store. The PUBG Mobile alternative, which was first released on January 26, is now playable on Apple devices running iOS.

The game is playable on iPhones running iOS 10.0 or iPads running on iPadOS 10.0 and above. FAU-G was previously only available on Android but will now be accessible to Apple users as well. The game was developed by Bengaluru-based studio nCore Games.

How to download FAU-G on iOS?

You can download FAU-G on Apple devices by heading to the Apple App Store. You will have to grant some permissions before starting the game. You’ll require 643.4 MB of storage to install the game. FAU-G also has an in-game currency that can be used to purchase in-game items.

FAU-G was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, in the aftermath of the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. In his announcement tweet, he confirmed that 20 percent of the revenue generated by the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces.