‘Father of Android’ Andy Rubin is shutting down Essential

Essential, the company behind the ‘Gem’ phone, has announced that it will be ceasing operations and shutting down. The company was founded by Andy Rubin, who is popularly known as the ‘Father of Android’.

The shutdown is framed upon having ‘no clear path to deliver ‘ the Gem to its customers. “Despite our best efforts, we’ve now taken Gem as far as we can and regrettably have no clear path to deliver it to customers. Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shutdown Essential,” the official statement read.

Essential was founded in 2015 by Rubin. The company’s Essential PH-1 smartphone, debuted in 2017, gained a lot of hype for the minimal notch for the front-facing camera. The smartphone also received regular security updates, wherein the last one was released on February 3.

The company has announced that it will no longer provide any additional updates or customer support. “As part of the company wind down, the security update for PH-1 released on February 3 is the last update from the Essential software team. Your PH-1 will continue to work but we will not be providing any additional updates or customer support,” read the blog post.