Father locked out of his iPad for over 48 years as son repeatedly entered wrong password

Repeatedly entering the wrong password on an iPad or iPhone will eventually delay the amount of time before you can enter a password again.

A staff writer for the New Yorker, Evan Osnos, found that out the hard way when his 3-year old son entered the wrong password one too many times.

In the course of repeatedly trying to access his father’s iPad, the toddler managed to lock the device for 25,536,442 minutes, to put that into perspective, that translates to over 48 years. The lockout is caused by a security feature in Apple devices and lengthens the lock-out time the more an incorrect password is entered.



Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW

— Evan Osnos (@eosnos) 6 April 2019

Baffled by the issue, Evan posted a picture of the lockout screen on Twitter with the following message: "Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it's our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?"

While multiple Twitter users offered sympathy and advice in resolving the issue, some users saw this as an opportunity for some light-hearted trolling with one user asking Evan to put his tablet in rice and another proposing time travel as the only possible solution.

One user went the extra mile, sending a screenshot of text message stating: “Nothing they can do they will never use it again.” The user claimed that the person who sent the message was certified by Apple.

Nevertheless, the problem was eventually solved.

Osnos tweeted that he managed to resolve the issue by putting the iPad in Device Firmware Update mode: "Thanks to those who shared advice!"

Update on toddler-iPad-lock-out: Got it into DFU mode (don’t hold down the sleep/power button too long or you end up in recovery). Now restoring. Thanks to those who shared advice!— Evan Osnos (@eosnos) 9 April 2019