Fake news, IT Rule causes uproar; Editor's Guild seeks expunction of draft amendment

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

The Editors Guild of India urged the government to expunge the draft amendment to the IT Rules and cited concernsregarding press censorship at the hands of the government.

The Editors Guild of India has objected to the proposed IT Rules amendment with regard to fake news via a statement.  The Guild urged the government to expunge the draft amendment to the rules in its statement released on January 19.

The proposed amendment decrees that if any information or news posted on social media platforms is found to be fake by  the Press Information Bureau (PIB) or any other agency which has been authenticated by the Central government for fact-checking, or "by its department in which such business is transacted", the flow of the news would be prohibited .

Citing the risk of press censorship at the hands of the government the Guild said that the determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government.

"At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press," the Guild said in their statement, voicing "deep concern".

The Guild urged the government to hold consultations with relevant organisations and stakeholders who will be affected by the amendment such as press bodies and media organisations, among others.