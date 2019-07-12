App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facelifted Renault Kwid spied testing under heavy camouflage

Spotted testing by YouTube channel, Power Stroke, the little entry-level hatchback seems to be getting quite a few updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new lot of new automobile spies have started operating in our country and it seems like Renault Kwid is latest victim to be found testing on the streets. Renault had just unveiled the Triber MPV last month and the facelifted Duster this month. Now, the Kwid seems to be getting all set for its debut.

Spotted testing by YouTube channel, Power Stroke, the little entry-level hatchback seems to be getting quite a few updates. Now the car is pretty heavily camouflaged, we can see that it will take most of its styling cues from the K-ZE electric that was showcased at the 2018 Shanghai Motor Show.

The car gets a new chunkier front grille, a larger air dam and a two part headlamp set-up that seems to be turning into a norm. The rear too seems to be getting a slight update with a bigger bumper and a slightly redesigned tail lamp.

No word out on the interiors yet, but expect the touchscreen infotainment system from the Triber and a digital instrument cluster on the higher variants of the car.

We might have to wait to see if any updates come to the engine options, however, BS-VI compliance is expected. The current-gen Renault Kwid is available in two petrol options, both of which get manual as well as automatic transmission options. In terms of pricing, expect a slight premium over the current hatchback.

In the meanwhile, watch the video here:

First Published on Jul 12, 2019 12:31 pm

