you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facelifted Honda CR-V spotted testing in the mountains

The SUV was spotted at the Appalachian Mountains and indicated that it had undergone only minor aesthetic changes.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Honda seems to be working on the facelifted version of its flagship premium SUV, the CR-V. Three units of the car, which made its debut in 2003 and spanned five generations, were recently spotted testing under varied levels of camouflage.

Auto publication, Motor1, spotted the SUVs at the Appalachian Mountains and indicated that it had undergone only minor aesthetic changes. It gets a new headlamp setup, a slightly improved front grille and a larger chrome centre bar. It also gets a redesigned rear fascia, including trapezoidal exhaust tips and updated quarter panels on the rear bumper cover.

Though there is no official news about the CR-V’s interiors, it can be safely assumed that it will retain its 7-inch infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It could also get Honda’s recent features such as its lane-watch system.

Close

If there are no mechanical changes made by the company, the facelifted CR-V will carry forward its two engine options. It will either get a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which makes 120 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It will also have the 2-litre petrol engine which makes 154 PS of maximum power and 189 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Currently, the CR-V has a price range of Rs 28.27-32.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be safely assumed that the prices will be raised following the launch of its facelifted version.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:22 am

