App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook's Twitter account hacked, scanner on cyber vulnerabilities

OurMine is a Dubai-based hacking group that is known to infiltrate social media accounts of prominent handles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook’s Twitter account was hacked on February 7 by a group called OurMine. The group posted on Twitter and Instagram accounts for Facebook and Messenger, stating “even Facebook is hackable.”

Though the accounts have now been restored, the group claimed that its attacks are an attempt to expose cyber vulnerabilities. It has previously hacked over a dozen accounts for teams in the US National Football League.


OurMine is a Dubai-based hacking group that is known to infiltrate social media accounts of prominent handles. The group is known to have temporarily taken control of the social media account of Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai, and the corporate accounts of Netflix and ESPN. It claims to highlight a lack of social security via its attacks while also encouraging victims to use its services to improve cyber safety.

As per BBC, "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," Twitter said in a statement.

Close

The accounts could have been accessed via a third-party platform named Khoros. It is a marketing platform that businesses can use to manage their social media communications. These platforms manage or have access to the passwords and login details of their customers.

related news



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Facebook #OurMine #Technology #trends #Twitter

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.