Facebook's Twitter account hacked, scanner on cyber vulnerabilities

Facebook’s Twitter account was hacked on February 7 by a group called OurMine. The group posted on Twitter and Instagram accounts for Facebook and Messenger, stating “even Facebook is hackable.”



Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access

— Facebook (@Facebook) February 8, 2020

Though the accounts have now been restored, the group claimed that its attacks are an attempt to expose cyber vulnerabilities. It has previously hacked over a dozen accounts for teams in the US National Football League.

OurMine is a Dubai-based hacking group that is known to infiltrate social media accounts of prominent handles. The group is known to have temporarily taken control of the social media account of Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai, and the corporate accounts of Netflix and ESPN. It claims to highlight a lack of social security via its attacks while also encouraging victims to use its services to improve cyber safety.

As per BBC, "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," Twitter said in a statement.

The accounts could have been accessed via a third-party platform named Khoros. It is a marketing platform that businesses can use to manage their social media communications. These platforms manage or have access to the passwords and login details of their customers.