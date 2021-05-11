Facebook tests prompt to encourage users to read articles before sharing

Similar to Twitter, Facebook is now a running a test to see if people read articles before sharing



Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg

— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 10, 2021

Similar to what Twitter did last year, Facebook is now running tests to see how many people actually read the articles that they share. The new feature which is currently being tested will remind users that they should at least skim through the article once before they share it with the world.

Like the tweet says, if you try and share an article link that you haven't opened, you will be prompted to at least open it and read through it once.



More reading – people open articles 40% more often after seeing the prompt

More informed Tweeting – people opening articles before RTing increased by 33%

Some people didn’t end up RTing after opening the article – which is fine! Some Tweets are

best left in drafts

— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) September 24, 2020

Twitter tested a similar prompt on Android and found the results from the tests encouraging. The company said that up to 40 percent more users actually read through the article after seeing the prompt and a lot more ended up not sharing articles after they had read through the story.