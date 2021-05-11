Facebook tests prompt to encourage users to read articles before sharing
The new feature will remind users that they should at least skim through the article once before they share it with the world.
May 11, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
Similar to Twitter, Facebook is now a running a test to see if people read articles before sharing
Similar to what Twitter
did last year, Facebook is now running tests to see how many people actually read the articles that they share. The new feature which is currently being tested will remind users that they should at least skim through the article once before they share it with the world.
Like the tweet says, if you try and share an article link that you haven't opened, you will be prompted to at least open it and read through it once.
Twitter tested a similar prompt on Android and found the results from the tests encouraging. The company said that up to 40 percent more users actually read through the article after seeing the prompt and a lot more ended up not sharing articles after they had read through the story.