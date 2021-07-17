MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Facebook's Payment System to extend to online retailers in August: Report

This comes after credit card companies backed out of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, which led the social media giant to launch its own payment system, Facebook Pay, for use across the main site, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Moneycontrol News
July 17, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST

Facebook is planning to expand its payment system, Facebook Pay, beyond the company's own platforms in August this year. This comes after credit card companies backed out of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, which led the social media giant to launch its own payment system, Facebook Pay, for use across the main site, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Now with this expansion, shoppers on Facebook will see one more option listed next to the usual payment, according to a report in The Verge.

Following the expansion, Facebook Pay will be open to participating retailers for transactions. It will be listed alongside other payment options like Google's stored cards, PayPal integrations, Amazon Pay, etc.

The first platform to add Facebook Pay to its list of payment options is the e-commerce platform Shopify. Others can follow suit once its extended to retailers in August.

An important point to note here is that while it will be an easier way for retailers to get paid with cards customers have already stored in their Facebook profiles, it's also a way for Facebook to get more data.

Close

Related stories

The privacy page for Facebook Pay clearly states that it will collect information about the purchase such as the payment method, transaction date, billing, shipping and contact details.

" We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers", it reads.

It is also stated that actions taken on Facebook Pay can be used for purposes such as delivering more relevant content and ads, provide customer support and promote safety and integrity.

However, the card and bank account numbers you provide will not be used to personalize experience or inform the ads one sees.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Facebook Pay #Technology
first published: Jul 17, 2021 08:23 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.