Facebook's new Whale app lets iPhone users create memes for free

Facebook has launched a new app, and this time it is related to memes. The social networking giant has released a new meme-creation app called Whale. The app allows users to edit photos with text and stickers in order to create memes that can be shared on social media or forward to their contacts.

The Whale app is currently available only in the Canadian App Store for iPhones. Facebook’s New Product Experiment (NPE) team is the brains behind the development of this app, first spotted by intelligence firm Apptopia and reported by The Information. As mentioned earlier, Whale lets users personalise a meme by adding stickers or text to an image and share it over social media or messenger.

Users can browse through the stock library photos, click a photo in real-time or choose one from the camera roll. The app also allows users to create their custom image stickers using the crop and cut tools.

The app also features a blank canvas and up to four-grid layouts. Other tools include a freeform draw tool, customisable sticker options, various kinds of effects like laser eye, bulge, vortex, etc.

The app is free to download and has no in-app purchases. Currently available only in the Canadian App Store, it is unknown if, and when the app will be released in other markets.