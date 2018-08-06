App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook's new dating app will let users choose from five different genders

The social media giant had announced its plans for the dating app in May this year at its F8 conference

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Facebook's upcoming dating app will reportedly let users choose from five different genders - woman, trans woman, man, trans man and non-binary people.


Mobile code researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared the first images of the Facebook Dating sign-up pages on her Twitter account over the weekend.

The social media giant had announced its plans for the dating app in May this year at its F8 conference. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the dating feature wouldn’t just suggest matches between friends but would also show which other single people would be attending events near the user.

related news

Rather than a place to swipe through hundreds of potential users, the design looks more like a traditional dating website. The company is approaching for a more mature vibe catering to the needs of those looking for a more serious relationship. Upon sign-in, users are given gender options including trans-woman, trans-man and non-binary to choose from.

Once activated, the feature allows only those who have also activated the same to be able to see you in the pool of potential partners. Anything shared inside the Dating feature won’t be shared on the user’s news feed.

The extra level of privacy is added by allowing the user to choose if friends of friends can see them or not. It is also expected to block someone on Dating without blocking them on regular Facebook.

With no plans for a paid subscription, the beta version of the app is currently being tested by Facebook employees, who upon signing –in, were met with a warning message against fraternisation.

“This is not meant for dating your co-workers," the message read.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Facebook #Trending News #world

