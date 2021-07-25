MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Facebook's Cloud Gaming service is now available on Apple devices

You can use Facebook's web app to stream games on Apple devices

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
You can use Facebook's web app to stream games on Apple devices

You can use Facebook's web app to stream games on Apple devices

Facebook is currently allowing Apple devices (iPhones and iPads) to make use of its cloud gaming services. Using a web app designed for the devices, people in the US and parts of Canada and Mexico can now play and stream games using the cloud service.

The current list according to The Verge hosts a large variety of HTML5 based web games and more graphics intensive titles that will be streamed to a user's device.

This seems to be in line with Amazon and Microsoft's services that also use web apps for their services to avoid going through Apple's app store. Facebook recently welcomed Ubisoft's Assassins Creed Rebellion into the library of games you can stream.

The cloud gaming service was launched last year in October and allowed users to play games on their Android devices using the web app. On Apple devices, the service's path has often been blocked by Apple's restrictions and the company said that they were unclear whether it will make it to iOS devices.

Facebook finally gave in and launched Facebook Gaming on Apple devices through an app which was looked at as a concession made with Apple. Now, the cloud gaming service has gone back to the web app for the full experience.

Close

Related stories

The games you can play on the service include Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch, Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, Dragon Mania Legends, State of Survival and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cloud gaming #Facebook
first published: Jul 25, 2021 05:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.