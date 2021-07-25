Facebook's Cloud Gaming service is now available on Apple devices

You can use Facebook's web app to stream games on Apple devices

Facebook is currently allowing Apple devices (iPhones and iPads) to make use of its cloud gaming services. Using a web app designed for the devices, people in the US and parts of Canada and Mexico can now play and stream games using the cloud service.

The current list according to The Verge hosts a large variety of HTML5 based web games and more graphics intensive titles that will be streamed to a user's device.

This seems to be in line with Amazon and Microsoft's services that also use web apps for their services to avoid going through Apple's app store. Facebook recently welcomed Ubisoft's Assassins Creed Rebellion into the library of games you can stream.

The cloud gaming service was launched last year in October and allowed users to play games on their Android devices using the web app. On Apple devices, the service's path has often been blocked by Apple's restrictions and the company said that they were unclear whether it will make it to iOS devices.

Facebook finally gave in and launched Facebook Gaming on Apple devices through an app which was looked at as a concession made with Apple. Now, the cloud gaming service has gone back to the web app for the full experience.

The games you can play on the service include Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch, Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, Dragon Mania Legends, State of Survival and more.