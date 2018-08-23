Facebook working on mesh Wi-Fi for developing countries

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to increase its potential market, Facebook recently announced its plans to expand its connectivity service Express Wi-Fi. The company is developing an app to reach approximately 3.8 billion people, who do not have internet access.

The software for better networks management and mesh Wi-Fi networks deployment is being developed in Boston. A new routing framework is currently underway at its California headquarters for large-scale Wi-Fi mesh networks, up to 50 access points.

Facebook is currently running a pilot of the mesh technology with its Express Wi-Fi partner Habari Node in Tanzania. Facebook teams in Israel, Ireland and Dubai are already working with partners to devise a plan and deploy the Express Wi-Fi.

The Express Wi-Fi service was initially available in India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Indonesia. It was launched in 2016 for local Internet Service Providers(ISPs) and businessmen for provision of internet service in developing countries.

This activity is part of a two-year project, that Facebook is following to provide internet access to communities with inadequate resources. Facebook abandoned the Aquila project earlier, which was related to the use of high-flying drones to deliver internet. The company wants to partner with other companies which are working on high-altitude aircraft.