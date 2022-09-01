English
    Facebook will retire its Gaming app in October

    The Meta-owned social media giant said that the service itself will still be accessible within the Facebook app and on web browsers.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

    Facebook has announced that it will shut down the standalone app for Facebook Gaming on October 28, 2022, two years after its launch in early 2020.

    The Meta-owned social media giant said that the service itself will still be accessible within the Facebook app and on web browsers.

    Though, with the company closing down several of its projects recently, you do wonder how long Facebook Gaming will last? Especially now that the standalone app is gone.

    If you want to know more about Facebook Gaming, here is an interview that we did with some of the creators on the platform.

    The notice announcing the news said that despite the closure, Facebook remains committed to "connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app."

    Close

    "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched,” the notice added.

    Issuing a statement to tech publication Tech Crunch, a spokesperson for Meta said, "The standalone Facebook Gaming app has been an incredible environment for our gaming team to test and iterate on a wide variety of gaming-specific features and products, and many of these features have found a home in the main Facebook App."

    "We’ll continue to support our gaming communities, developers, and creators on the main Facebook app where hundreds of millions of people play games, watch gaming video, and connect in gaming Groups each month,” they added.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 05:40 pm
