Facebook will remove fake news articles that spur violence

Facebook stated on Wednesday that it will remove posts or images that were potentially harmful and incites violence. According to CNET, the social media giant has been accused by various nations, mainly India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, of its platform being used to spread violence via misinformation.

At present, Facebook does not allow content to be published on their social network that directly stirs up violence. The new policy aims at removing fake news which can potentially prompt physical harm. The social network company will work in coordination with local companies to identify which information is harmful.

They might also employ help from other organisations if a single company isn’t able to help them make the judgement for categorising potentially harmful misinformation. A Facebook spokeswoman said: "There are certain forms of misinformation that have contributed to physical harm, and we are making a policy change which will enable us to take that type of content down."

Facebook has faced criticism in the past because of its policies circling around misinformation in general. Last week, Facebook was in the news for not banning InfoWars, a right-wing website famous for spreading information about conspiracy theories.

As for the new policy, Facebook has already begun initiating removal of posts that threaten violence. Last month, the company had removed a post in Sri Lanka that alleged Muslims are poisoning food distributed to Buddhists. The company worked in association with a local group that advised the post could lead to violence and hence removed it from their social network, as per the CNET report.