Facebook will discontinue two location-based features on May 31

Facebook has started sending notices to users that it will discontinue two of its location-based features—Nearby Friends, which allows a user to track and share their location with Facebook friends, and Weather Alerts for updates and forecasts.

"Nearby Friends and Weather Alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022," reads the notice sent out by Facebook.

The social media platform also said that location history shared by users can be viewed and downloaded till August 1, 2022, after which it will be deleted from its servers.

Facebook added that it would stop tracking and collecting location information for these features starting May 31, 2022.

This doesn't mean the company will stop collecting location information altogether. Facebook said that location history will continue being collected for other features, though it doesn't specify which.

Another Meta platform, Instagram, has started testing pinned posts on a user's profile. Being tested with a select number of users, it allows people to pin Instagram posts on their profiles.

The functionality is similar to Twitter's pins, where you can stick a tweet to stay on top of your feed. It is also testing an easier way of making Reels for the platform, by allowing users to use an existing Reel as a template.