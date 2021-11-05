MARKET NEWS

Facebook went a little too far on the revenue side and not enough on the judgment side: Google's Schmidt

The social network, with nearly 3 billion users, changed its name to Meta last week, in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg (File image)

With Facebook (now Meta) facing heat over its poor moderation of content, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has said that the social-media giant cannot plead ignorance.

Facebook’s poor moderation has allegedly led to large-scale violence against communities and self harm among children. 

Facebook “knew what it was doing”, said Schmidt. He was speaking to Bloomberg Television, and referring to recent controversies surrounding the social-media platform that have unveiled its role in amplifying fake news and hate speech. 

Schmidt added, “Facebook went a little too far on the revenue side and not enough on the judgment side."

Schmidt added, "The disturbing thing is that people have said a long time ago that Facebook was doing this, but people said, ‘Well, they didn’t understand or they didn’t measure it’.” He added, “And what we learned in those disclosures is that these companies -- and Facebook in particular -- knew what it was doing.”

Close

A trove of internal documents leaked by a Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen detailed the social giant's various missteps and struggle in moderating content, especially in multilingual countries like India, its biggest market with over 340 million users.

Meta bet and backlash

However, early adopters of the virtual worlds known as the metaverse criticised Facebook's rebranding as an attempt to capitalise on growing buzz over a concept that it did not create, reported Reuters.

Artur Sychov, who founded metaverse Somnium Space in 2017, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement of the rebrand felt "rushed... kind of like trying to insert themselves into the metaverse narrative which is happening right now."

According to Zuckerberg, while many would question the timing of the metaverse conversation amid the recent controversy, he said that he believes in “what we are building and technology can make life better”.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Eric Schmidt #Facebook #Meta
first published: Nov 5, 2021 04:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.