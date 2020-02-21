App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook users to get paid for voice recordings; company wants to improve speech recognition

Facebook users who are selected for the programme could get a $5 reward via PayPal.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

In an attempt to improve its voice recognition technology, social media giant Facebook could pay users who agree to record their voice. The move comes after reports suggested that the company — along with Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon — was caught listening to and transcribing voice recordings to improve its speech recognition system without user consent.

The California-based company will pay users to record audio snippets under its new programme called "Pronunciations" in its Viewpoints market research app, according to The Verge. Facebook users above 18 years of age who have at least 75 friends are eligible for the programme in the US.

If a user is qualified to be part of the programme, they will be asked to record the phrase "Hey Portal", followed by the first name of a friend from their friend list. Each user will be able to do this with the names of up to 10 friends, and each statement needs to be recorded twice.

After completing one set of recordings, the company would reward users with 200 points in the Viewpoints app. Facebook may offer users five such opportunities to collect a total of 1,000 points, which can be encashed for the $5 reward via PayPal.

Facebook reportedly said the recordings that users provide will not be connected to their Facebook profile nor will it share any Viewpoints activity on Facebook or any other services it owns without the user's permission.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Facebook

