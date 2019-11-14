Facebook updates iOS app to stop camera from opening in the background

The updated version of the app was available for download on the App Store.
Facebook has updated its iOS app to fix a bug that automatically activated the camera without the permission of the user.
This was happening for several Apple users who shared their experience on social media to flag the issue.Facebook recently told The Verge that an updated version of the app was available for download on the App Store.
Found a @facebook#security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl
— Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019
CNET uploaded a tweet in which they managed to replicate the issue.
At the moment, we’ll just have to take Facebook’s word that everything has been resolved because if you weren’t facing this issue before, you probably wouldn’t know if it was fixed or not.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf
— Neo QA (@neo_qa) November 2, 2019