Facebook updates iOS app to stop camera from opening in the background

Facebook has updated its iOS app to fix a bug that automatically activated the camera without the permission of the user.

This was happening for several Apple users who shared their experience on social media to flag the issue.



Found a @facebook#security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl

— Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019