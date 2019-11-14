App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook updates iOS app to stop camera from opening in the background

The updated version of the app was available for download on the App Store.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook has updated its iOS app to fix a bug that automatically activated the camera without the permission of the user.

This was happening for several Apple users who shared their experience on social media to flag the issue.

Facebook recently told The Verge that an updated version of the app was available for download on the App Store.

CNET uploaded a tweet in which they managed to replicate the issue.
At the moment, we’ll just have to take Facebook’s word that everything has been resolved because if you weren’t facing this issue before, you probably wouldn’t know if it was fixed or not.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Apple #Facebook

