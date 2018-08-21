App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook to make MRI scans faster through artificial intelligence

The project aims at cutting the downtime by using AI to capture fewer data and focus on scanning the important things.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Facebook has announced its new research project targeting use of artificial intelligence (AI) for making MRI scans up to 10 times faster. It has been granted access to approximately 3 million MRI images from 10,000 clinical cases.

As per a report in Business Insider India, the social networking giant has data that has patient names with some vital details about their health removed. The project is compliant with HIPAA privacy regulations. The project is a collaboration between FAIR AI research lab of Facebook and NYU School of Medicine's Department of Radiology.

The project aims at cutting the downtime by using AI to capture fewer data and focus on scanning the important things.

related news

This way patients can take the scans more easily, the speed of MRIs increases, and brings down costs. The approach is the same as human beings processing sensory information.

Earlier, Facebook had faced outrage over its privacy policies and use of customer data after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. This time, they are initiative, reassuring that no Facebook data would be used in the project.

There was an outrage earlier when CNBC reported that Facebook was talking to hospitals about sharing patient data and  the project was put on hold.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Facebook #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.