Facebook tests alert to ask users if their friends becoming extremists

Facebook is running a test in the United States where users are being warned against 'extremists content' they might have been exposed to. Screenshots of this were shared on Twitter, wherein a notice asked, "Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?"



Facebook is now signposting help if you think a friend is becoming an extremist

h/t @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/7L5B0UORzj July 1, 2021

Another alert read, "you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently." Both included links to 'get support', reported Reuters.

The world's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups to combat extremism on its platforms, including U.S. domestic movements involved in the January 6 Capitol riot when groups supporting former President Donald Trump tried to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

The alerts are a part of a small test that is only on its main platform, as a pilot for a global approach to prevent radicalization on the site. Facebook said in the test it was identifying both users who may have been exposed to rule-breaking extremist content and users who had previously been the subject of Facebook's enforcement.

According to Facebook Spokesperson Andy Stone this is a part of the company's Redirect Initiative that is being used to combat violent extremism, reported Hindustan Times. Any violence or hate related search term gets redirected towards resources, education and outreach groups that can help.

"This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk," said a Facebook spokesperson to Reuters. "We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future."

It said the efforts were part of its commitment to the Christchurch Call to Action, a campaign involving major tech platforms to counter violent extremist content online that was launched following a 2019 attack in New Zealand that was live-streamed on Facebook.

The company, which has tightened its rules against violent and hate groups in recent years, said it does remove some content and accounts that violate its rules pro-actively before the material is seen by users, but that other content may be viewed before it is enforced against.